A LITTLE BLUSTERY FOR THANKSGIVING

As the wind blows off of Lake Superior, some morning clouds will hang around northern Wisconsin. Otherwise, we’re anticipating plenty of sunshine today, which will make for a nice Thanksgiving. It’s another good day to travel across the region to see family and friends for the holiday.

North winds will be a bit blustery at times. They’re ushering in colder weather for the rest of the week. While today’s high temperatures will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees, the wind chills will be in the 20s to near 30 degrees. Our wind chills will continue to drop tonight... Look for colder “feel-like temperatures” in the single digits for anyone shopping early on “Black Friday”.

We continue to track our next weathermaker, which may bring us light snow on Sunday. While the details are subject to change this far in advance, there’s potential for up to an inch of slushy snow across the area. That seems most likely for areas to the southeast of the Fox Valley, with lighter totals to the northwest. Regardless, the snow may create slippery travel for those returning home from the long holiday weekend... Keep informed!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NW 10-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

THANKSGIVING: Some clouds NORTH, otherwise mostly sunny. Seasonably cold. A bit blustery HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Some clouds NORTH. Single-digit chills late. LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Morning sun. High clouds late. Cold, but calmer. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Early dim sunshine, otherwise, cloudy skies. Staying dry. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Cloudy with light snow... Up to 1″ possible. Blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Colder and blustery. Sunshine, with clouds NORTH. HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold, but calmer. HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Early flakes possible. HIGH: 36

