Fond du Lac church hands out hundreds of Thanksgivings meals to community members

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of people picked up free Thanksgiving takeout meals at Holy Family Catholic Church today. It’s the fourth straight year the church has been helping the community with the event.

Each year, parishioners donate food items to the church at the beginning of the month. Then they gather at the church’s kitchen to peel and mash hundreds of potatoes as well as prepare dessert for close to 400 meals.

This morning, a team of volunteers and staff members packaged the meals and greeted community members who signed up to receive the food at the church’s drive-through and pick-up.

Parish officials say they served meals in-house before the pandemic, but the Thanksgiving meal pick-up has become a tradition.

“We love getting to see the people.” Said Sarah Razner, the director of marketing and communications for Holy Family Church. “Everyone’s so grateful when they come through and we’re so grateful to be able to give them this meal and spread on that Thanksgiving spirit. Everyone from the kids to some volunteers who are older as well get involved so it’s just a really great community event that we’re able to offer.”

In addition to the meals given out today, Holy Family parishioners also served meals to guests at the community’s new warming shelter.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.