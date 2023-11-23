Fire in Green Bay displaces family, kills cat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay family is displaced but safe after a fire on Wednesday evening.

The Green Bay Fire Department responded to 714 North Locust St. in Green Bay around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22. When they arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the back of the home, but the family wasn’t home.

The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes. After the fire was out, Green Bay firefighters did a search of the home and rescued a dog from the house, but they were unable to save a cat. The dog was taken to a veterinarian.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for a medical condition while responding to the fire, but Action 2 News has been told by Battalion Chief Ray Fuiten that they are ok. A Green Bay Police officer was treated and released by EMS personnel for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the Fire Marshal’s Office is estimating the damage to be around $95,000.

