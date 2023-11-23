COLDER FRIDAY... WATCHING FOR SUNDAY SNOW

Winds will be lighter overnight than they were during the daytime hours of Thanksgiving, but they will not drop off altogether. With mainly clear skies, this should turn out to be the coldest night many of us have experienced this fall with widespread teens away from Lake Michigan. Wind chills early Friday will be in the single digits in some spots. Dress warmly if you’re headed out in search of any Black Friday deals! We’ll see a mostly sunny sky through the day, but highs will only reach the lower half of the 30s. A brisk northwest wind will be ongoing.

We continue to track our next weathermaker, which looks to bring us light snow on Sunday. While the storm track is subject to change this far in advance, there’s potential for up to an inch of slushy snow across the area. That seems most likely for areas to the southeast of the Fox Valley, with lighter totals to the northwest. Regardless, the snow may create slippery travel for those returning home from the long holiday weekend... Keep informed!

Behind that weathermaker, temperatures will dip once again. Highs this weekend should reach the middle 30s with lows holding in the low/mid 20s. Monday will be a blustery day with a mix of sun and clouds... highs may stay in the 20s and lows should be back in the teens again Monday night. Temperatures should moderate some towards the middle of next week with quiet weather in the forecast.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and colder. Some clouds NORTH. Single-digit chills late. LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Morning sun. High clouds late. Cold, but with a lighter wind. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Early dim sunshine, otherwise, turning cloudy. Staying dry. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Cloudy with light snow... Up to 1″ possible. Blustery. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Colder and blustery. A mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Still cold, but calmer. HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with spotty flakes possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Seasonably cool with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 36

