Bucks trail wire-to-wire in loss to Celtics

Former teammate Jrue Holiday tastes victory against Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, looks to pass after driving past Boston...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, looks to pass after driving past Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum shook off an illness to have 23 points and 11 rebounds, carrying the Boston Celtics over the Milwaukee Bucks 119-116 on Wednesday night in an early showdown of top Eastern Conference teams.

Jaylen Brown had 26 points and eight assists for Boston, which improved the NBA’s best record to 12-3. Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points and Derrick White scored 13.

The Celtics opened a 21-point lead in the first half and never trailed. They held that double-digit edge until the Bucks made a late charge in the final two minutes, slicing it to 114-111 before Tatum hit three free throws in the closing 21.2 seconds.

Brook Lopez led Milwaukee (10-5) with 28 points. Damian Lillard had 27 points, five rebounds and five assists, but Giannis Antetokounmpo was limited to 21 points after scoring at least 40 in his last two games.

The Bucks, who scored 130 points or more in their last three games, had a five-game winning streak halted.

