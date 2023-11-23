BLUSTERY AND COOLER FOR THANKSGIVING

A quick moving cold front will pass through Wisconsin tonight. It doesn’t have much moisture to work with, other than some passing clouds, we’ll stay dry. However, this weathermaker will bring us colder weather for Thanksgiving and beyond. A blustery northwest wind will kick up behind the cold front, ushering the cooler air into place. Highs will still get into the upper 30s Thanksgiving Day with gusts to 20 mph early. The wind will be lighter for Friday and with clear skies into Friday morning, temperatures will likely dip into the teens... for some it will be the first time for that this fall. Highs will stay in the lower 30s despite plenty of sunshine.

Our peaceful weather conditions will continue through Saturday. Then, we’re expecting a disturbance to move through the region. While the exact track of this storm system isn’t certain right now, we are expecting a CHANCE of snow showers Sunday morning. Early indications suggest up to an inch of snow is possible somewhere across the area. It might be enough snow to create slippery roads for those returning home from the long holiday weekend... Sunday’s severe weather outlook is LOW. Highs should be in the middle 30s this weekend, but will dip a few degrees cooler Monday and Tuesday.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NNW 10-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Staying dry. LOW: 30

THANKSGIVING: Mostly sunny. A bit blustery. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 39 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Colder, but less wind. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Plenty of clouds, but dry and slightly milder. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: A chance of morning snow showers, then some sun. Blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Blustery again. HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonably cold. Brisk at times. HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flakes possible. HIGH: 34

