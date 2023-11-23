35th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade brings cheer to downtown Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - From the floats, to the bands, and even the reindeer, this year’s holiday parade brought out all the big hits.

More than 5,000 people from around the area came to downtown Manitowoc for the 35th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade.

“I think everyone should come out and visit it one time because it’s a fun break right before Thanksgiving.” Said Manitowoc resident Angela Mendez-Thomas. “You get to come out with the family. Watch a good parade. And then the very next day, you go and have Thanksgiving and I think it’s a nice way to get the community together right before.”

Every 5 years, Manitowoc comes up with a new theme for the parade and this year is the reindeer games. Even the kids joined in, filling their bags with candy as parents watched the floats go by on this special night.

The floats are judged on holiday cheer and recognized by the city. Overall it’s a fun night for family, friends, and loved ones to come out and enjoy this cool weather

