Wednesday expected to be busiest travel day of the year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - According to AAA, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is typically the single busiest travel day of the year.

People can expect busy roads and packed airports. Just over 1 million Wisconsinites are expected to travel this holiday weekend, an increase of over 2% from last year.

AAA also says the state is back in the normal range of travel patterns that we saw before the pandemic.

Most people will be driving, but there’s a record number of people flying -- 8% more than last year.

AAA says there are a couple of reasons for that, including that costs associated with air travel are down from last year, such as hotels and rental cars.

“Americans love to travel especially around the holidays. They want to travel and see friends and family. If they have the means to do so, and they feel comfortable spending the money necessary to do so, we know they’re going to,” Nick Jarmusz, AAA director of public affairs, said.

For those driving this Thanksgiving, gas prices are lower than last year.

AAA says even though global tensions are causing ripples through the oil market, strong domestic supplies are making up for that.

Last Thanksgiving, a gallon of unleaded gas averaged $3.23 in Wisconsin. This year, the average is $2.99.

”People have realized a lot of savings in gas prices being lower throughout 2023 than they were in 2022. For Wisconsin, there’s a lot more direct flight options out of our airports here. All of the airports in Wisconsin have been adding more direct flights. That makes it a more attractive option for people, too,” Jarmusz said.

