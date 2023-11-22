Volunteers pack Lambeau Field Thanksgiving dinner meals

The dinner depends on support from the businesses and the community
Important work was underway at Lambeau Field that had nothing to do with football
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Volunteers with the Green Bay Packers prepared and packaged meals for Christian Outreach’s annual ecumenical Thanksgiving dinner.

Volunteers with Meijer brought in bags and a refrigerated trailer for the food preparation at Johnsonville Tailgate Village.

Organizers say some 3,000 meals will be handed out on Thanksgiving morning.

“It cost right around $20,000 to put on the dinner, so the Packers do buy the turkey for us, and we do get a couple things donated, but the things you don’t think about, like the aluminum tins, those are pretty darn expensive. So, it’s not just the food but the supplies that we use at all,” Jessica Zeitler, with the Christian Outreach Ecumenical Thanksgiving Ministry, said.

See a list of free Thanksgiving meals in Northeast Wisconsin.

