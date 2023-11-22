Thousands pack downtown Appleton for Christmas parade

Parade organizers bill it as the largest night-time parade in the Midwest
It's one of the largest Christmas parades in the Midwest
By Holly Brantley
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a sign the holiday season is here: Thousands of people backed the streets for the 52nd Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade. It’s one of the largest Christmas parades in the Midwest.

Downtown streets were all lit up, and families were ready for a taste of “The Music and Magic of Christmas” the theme of this year’s parade.

“It’s such a wonderful Christmas thing and a great way to kick off the season,” Dawn Price said.

Moms like Price say the parade is a tradition. She brings her four children every year.

“I just like watching all the floats driving by,” Dorothea Price said.

According to parade organizers, this is the largest night-time parade in the Midwest.

Many here say the parade marks the kickoff of the Christmas season.

“It’s just a special thing to do, and it’s fun,” said Lauren Magno, who was participating in the parade.

Families arrived hours before the fun started to get a good seat. We’re told around 80,000 people come to see the parade every year.

“Ready for Christmas. We are excited. We are watching our little girl, Gracie, in it for the first time,” Lindsay Henderson, one of the parade-watchers, said.

It’s a tradition for Kaylee Hohnberger’s family, too. “Just like nostalgic, being able to come every year and watching them get excited has always been super fun.”

Nearly 80 floats made their way down College Avenue, interspersed with marching bands from across the Fox Valley.

Local businesses got in the spirit, dressing in festive costumes.

“It’s just a great, spirited holiday time for everybody,” Amy Wuest from Century 21 said.

“This parade is really fun because there are a lot of kids. Some of them, this is their first parade. We’ve seen the signs. It’s great to have them come out and support the community,” Britney Nguyen of Rennes Health and Rehab said.

Plenty of parade-goers got in the spirit, too. And of course, the parade highlight, was the arrival of the man many kids waited all year to see: Santa Claus.

