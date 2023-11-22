Study links screen time to lower cognitive functions

Attention span, focus, and impulse control were most affected
This mega-study links screen time to lower cognitive function and possibly lower impulse control
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you have a smartphone, computer or TV, you’ll want to know about new research about the impact of screen time.

So many of us rely on technology every day. This research published in the journal Neuropsychology Review finds lower cognitive function tied to too much screen time.

Researchers say with this meta-analysis they weren’t just looking at the impact on kids, this was looking at all groups.

Researchers also found the most impacted cognitive function was attention -- the ability to focus on one thing for a longer period of time.

The second most notable impact researchers found was impulse control.

The concern is people aren’t able to hold themselves accountable and control how much they’re looking at a screen.

Too much screen time, experts say, affects attention and it’s a domino effect that impacts how you focus at work or school.

In the findings, researchers say they’re struggling to keep up with the pace of technology because it’s changing and evolving so fast.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Police presence Nov. 20, 2023
Man arrested after domestic disturbance in Green Bay
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stefan and Alexander Xiong, reportedly last seen with their...
Amber Alert canceled for two missing kids from Plover
Fox Crossing police are looking for a man who might have information about a Lego theft
Thieves target Lego sets nationwide, local Fox Crossing store hit
Hunters heading to their deer stands last year in Oconto County.
Lack of snow, warm conditions lead to 16% drop in Wisconsin opening weekend deer kill
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

Green Bay Southwest High School band director Sara Baye
Green Bay high school band director performs in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Menasha Mayor Don Merkes
Menasha mayor won’t run for re-election after 4 terms
Domestic Abuse Generic
Health care workers get new resources to help abuse survivors
This mega-study links screen time to lower cognitive function and possibly lower impulse control
New study raises concerns about screen time