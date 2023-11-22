Study links screen time to lower cognitive functions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you have a smartphone, computer or TV, you’ll want to know about new research about the impact of screen time.

So many of us rely on technology every day. This research published in the journal Neuropsychology Review finds lower cognitive function tied to too much screen time.

Researchers say with this meta-analysis they weren’t just looking at the impact on kids, this was looking at all groups.

Researchers also found the most impacted cognitive function was attention -- the ability to focus on one thing for a longer period of time.

The second most notable impact researchers found was impulse control.

The concern is people aren’t able to hold themselves accountable and control how much they’re looking at a screen.

Too much screen time, experts say, affects attention and it’s a domino effect that impacts how you focus at work or school.

In the findings, researchers say they’re struggling to keep up with the pace of technology because it’s changing and evolving so fast.

