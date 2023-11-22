Small Towns: Live Forever Project keeps memories alive along Lake Michigan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a passionate effort along the lakeshore to keep the memories of elders alive through the power of the arts. And it’s all thanks to local writers, musicians, poets, actors, and dancers who create original work that tells their stories.

This week in Small Towns, we traveled to Sheboygan to learn about the Live Forever Project.

On a stage earlier this fall, 96-year-old Evelyn Prevenas’ life story comes alive in a unique, artistic fashion.

“It was so fulfilling, and I was so astounded with what they did with just what I could remember about growing up and my life,” says Evelyn.

It’s the latest production from the Live Forever Project. Inspired by her grandparents, Colleen Machut founded the non-profit in 2014.

“They would always tell me these stories and then at one point they were in a car accident and it ended up that it was fine and they were alright, but there was this moment where I didn’t know if they were ok or not and it just kind of struck me in that moment that I wasn’t sure if I knew the stories well enough that I could re-tell them,” says Colleen.

Colleen made sure that wouldn’t be the case.

“I spent hours and hours recording on film and audio, and documenting those stories,” recalls Colleen.

Tapping into her theatrical background, Colleen then decided to make a production out of her grandparents’ stories., and the Live Forever Project was born.

“Overarching I call it theatrical, but it has poetry, it has dance, it has songwriting, it has definitely skits and the theatrical aspect to it, it has visual art, so it’s kind of a mixture of everything coming together and unifying the art forms for that purpose. So, it’s really about preserving the memories in the area, honoring lives, helping us all connect to each other and find common ground,” explains Colleen.

Today, roughly 30 members make up the Live Forever Project troupe, and they’re in charge of writing, creating, and performing.

During writing season, they gather at WordHaven BookHouse to brainstorm and go through interview transcripts.

“Everyone has kind of their sliver of the project and then it all comes together into this presentation for the public,” says Colleen.

To find elders, like Evelyn, to feature in the production, Colleen reaches out to local assisted living facilities. Elders are assured they won’t be charged a penny.

“We figured out very early on that it was really important to us that an elder will never be charged to be interviewed, they’ll never be charged to have artistic things created from their stories, they’ll never be charged to see anything that has been produced based on their stories,” says Colleen.

When it came time for Evelyn’s interview, she revealed she had written a poem years ago, and that poem would lead to her being on stage.

“The lake has always been a very important part of my life, so it’s based on my feelings about the lake and about my life, and they said would you be willing to participate, and I thought, yeah well maybe I’ll have a few lines here, look what I got,” says Evelyn with a chuckle as she holds up a stack of papers containing all of her lines.

Evelyn’s poem, titled “Ode to the Second Jetty,” became the production’s central focus.

“You saw a young woman spread her towel on your sun-warmed surface, you saw the young curly-haired man swim up and join her, you saw the beginning of a romance,” exclaims Evelyn, reading her poem.

Between Evelyn’s narration, songs, skits, and dances bring her poem to life. And like every Live Forever Project production, this one is inter-generational.

“This most recent show that we did we had people from age six to 96 on the stage all at the same time performing and being together in the production process and getting to know each other and it was just really rewarding to see, how everybody came together and could bond over this cause and this mission and these stories,” says Colleen.

“I was one of the toboggan dancers, so I got to sit with Evelyn and listen to her tell her story on stage and when she was finished with her first part, her childhood, we got to help portray and bring that part of the story to life,” adds Hollyann Becker, a 7th-grade actor in the troupe.

Production on the life story of a local woman turning 100 begins in January, the next passion project for the Live Forever Project.

“Oh, it’s incredibly rewarding, yeah incredibly rewarding,” says Colleen with a smile.

“I keep telling people now people that are my age or even younger, I said tell your stories to anybody that will listen because someday, somebody will remember your story and repeat it in some fashion or form, and you will live forever,” says Evelyn.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.