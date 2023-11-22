Sheboygan firefighters respond to apartment fire on North 8th Street

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters quickly extinguished an apartment fire Wednesday morning on North 8th Street in Sheboygan.

Crews received a call just after 9 a.m. reporting an apartment fire in the 1000 block of North 8th Street.

Firefighters entered the apartment building with a water extinguisher to find heavy smoke and heat on the second floor.

According to Sheboygan firefighters, the first crews were able to locate the fire and quickly extinguish it while additional fire crews searched the building for any remaining occupants. Firefighters are currently on the scene ventilating the building and checking for hot spots.

The Sheboygan Fire Department wants to remind everyone to check their smoke detectors and have an exit plan in their home or apartment.

One person has been displaced due to the fire.

