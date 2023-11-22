Packers place TE Musgrave & RB Wilson on injured reserve

The duo will miss at least the next 4 games
Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) catches a pass for a touchdown during an NFL...
Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) catches a pass for a touchdown during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers placed tight end Luke Musgrave (abdominal injury) and RB Emanual Wilson (shoulder injury) on injured reserve Wednesday.

The duo will miss at least the next 4 games and will not be eligible to return until the team’s December 24 game at Carolina.

Musgrave finished the Chargers game last Sunday, but later called team trainers, complaining of an abdominal issue that landed the rookie tight end in the hospital. On Tuesday, Matt LaFleur called Musgrave’s injury “pretty significant.”

Wilson injured his shoulder on the same drive that saw RB Aaron Jones go down with what is being reported to be an MCL sprain.

With the IR moves, the Packers are signing WR Bo Melton and RB James Robinson to the active roster from the practice squad.

