Multiple departments respond to house fire near Lake Winnebago

MALONE, Wis. (WBAY) - Several fire departments were called to a house fire along the eastern side of Lake Winnebago.

The fire was on the 3100-block of Velvet Beach Rd. near Malone, in Fond du Lac County.

The sheriff’s office tells us no one was home when the fire happened and no one was hurt.

The road was blocked off but our crew could see emergency workers clearing the scene. Firefighters told us they don’t know yet how the fire started but they don’t think it was suspicious.

