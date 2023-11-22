Milwaukee man sentenced in $9.6 million cocaine conspiracy involving Fond du Lac County

Milwaukee man sentenced in $9.6 million cocaine conspiracy involving Fond du Lac County(Fond du Lac County)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Milwaukee man will spend the next 20 years behind bars for his role in a $9.6 million cocaine conspiracy.

A judge sentenced Lateef Strong on Wednesday after a jury previously convicted him of conspiracy to deliver over 40 grams of cocaine.

According to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney, Strong was the ringleader of a cocaine conspiracy and is the last of over 15 defendants charged in this conspiracy to have their case concluded. The conspiracy spanned from Fond du Lac County to Milwaukee and Chicago.

Law enforcement dismantled a cocaine distribution ring responsible for delivering approximately 96,539 doses of cocaine totaling 127 pounds of cocaine, worth $9.6 million dollars.

In addition to 20 years in prison, Strong’s sentence also includes 10 years of extended supervision.

The District Attorney called this an “excellent” investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department with assistance from the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Drug Unit, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The prosecution team was led by ADA Amber Hahn with assistance from ADA Curtis Borsheim and was spearheaded by former DDA Dennis Krueger before he passed away unexpectedly.

