Menasha mayor won’t run for re-election after 4 terms

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha Mayor Don Merkes announced he’s not running for re-election next year after serving four terms.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Merkes said he had the honor and privilege of serving as the city’s 40th mayor since 2008.

He credited among his achievements expanded access to the waterfront, parks, and green spaces, including Loop the Lake, Province Terrace Boardwalk, and Water Street Trail, and the city adopted a new slogan, “Your place on the water.”

New economic development followed, including One Menasha Center and The Brin, an apartment and condo development replacing a building that was destroyed by fire in 2018.

The city population grew 18% in the past 15 years, he said.

“The thoughtful partnership of our city employees and elected officials have led to innovations that continue to make Menasha a stronger community,” Merkes said.

During his tenure, the city police department has added K9 officers and the school resource program expanded in elementary schools. Merkes also noted the city’s financial struggles and a referendum that saved its electric utility.

“Menasha’s future is bright. I look forward to seeing what the next generation will achieve,” Merkes wrote.

