Marinette County investigators seek new information in old murder case

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIAGARA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is freshening memories of an unsolved murder.

A hunter found David Hunner’s body in Niagara on November 24, 1987, four days after he was reported missing.

The 32-year-old from Green Bay was last seen alive on November 14.

Investigators believe he was killed at his makeshift camp set up in the Marinette County forest. According to news reports at the time, he was killed with a small-caliber handgun and his guns were missing from his camp, including a handgun. Money was still in his pockets.

An article in the Green Bay Press-Gazette dated November 28, 1987, said Hunner got around by walking or hitch-hiking. He stopped at a bar in Pembine a few times and was described as outgoing, friendly, and talkative. He said he planned to leave his camp before the deer hunting season started, which was Saturday, November 21, that year.

If you have information about Hunner’s homicide or his activities during those missing days, call the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office tipline at (715) 732-7310. You can also call Crimestoppers toll-free, 1-800-427-5857, or submit your tip at mmcrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Police presence Nov. 20, 2023
Man arrested after domestic disturbance in Green Bay
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stefan and Alexander Xiong, reportedly last seen with their...
Amber Alert canceled for two missing kids from Plover
Fox Crossing police are looking for a man who might have information about a Lego theft
Thieves target Lego sets nationwide, local Fox Crossing store hit
Hunters heading to their deer stands last year in Oconto County.
Lack of snow, warm conditions lead to 16% drop in Wisconsin opening weekend deer kill
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

Green Bay Southwest High School band director Sara Baye
Green Bay high school band director performs in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Menasha Mayor Don Merkes
Menasha mayor won’t run for re-election after 4 terms
Domestic Abuse Generic
Health care workers get new resources to help abuse survivors
Jeff Reiland says many hours of screen time can delay a child's language development, cognitive...
Study links screen time to lower cognitive functions