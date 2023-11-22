Marinette County investigators seek new information in old murder case

NIAGARA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is freshening memories of an unsolved murder.

A hunter found David Hunner’s body in Niagara on November 24, 1987, four days after he was reported missing.

The 32-year-old from Green Bay was last seen alive on November 14.

Investigators believe he was killed at his makeshift camp set up in the Marinette County forest. According to news reports at the time, he was killed with a small-caliber handgun and his guns were missing from his camp, including a handgun. Money was still in his pockets.

An article in the Green Bay Press-Gazette dated November 28, 1987, said Hunner got around by walking or hitch-hiking. He stopped at a bar in Pembine a few times and was described as outgoing, friendly, and talkative. He said he planned to leave his camp before the deer hunting season started, which was Saturday, November 21, that year.

If you have information about Hunner’s homicide or his activities during those missing days, call the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office tipline at (715) 732-7310. You can also call Crimestoppers toll-free, 1-800-427-5857, or submit your tip at mmcrimestoppers.com.

