Man known as ‘Uncle Fester’ pleads not guilty in two drug cases

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The man known internationally as Uncle Fester appeared in court Wednesday for two felony drug cases.

As we’ve reported, Stephen Preisler is facing numerous felony drug charges.

In one case, he is accused of maintaining a drug house at his home on South Baird Street in Green Bay. The second is for drug possession while out on bond.

In court Wednesday, Preisler pleaded not guilty to all felony drug charges brought against him in both cases.

He’ll be back in court for a final pre-trial hearing at the end of January and the court scheduled his trial to begin on February 7th.

