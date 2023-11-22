Jones suffers MCL sprain, show goes on with familiar faces in backfield

By Eric Boynton
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It is ‘highly unlikely’ Aaron Jones plays this week against the Lions, according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

The Packers star running back is considered week-to-week with a sprained MCL, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That should be a relief after an emotional Jones was carted back to the locker room on Sunday against the Chargers.

“Very relieved that it’s not anything long term,” said LaFleur.

Green Bay also saw Emanuel Wilson, who is third on the depth chart, exit with a shoulder injury not long after. Leaving A.J. Dillon as the lone running back on the field.

Dillon has been a feature back before, but being the only running back is a little different.

“I’ve started games here. I’ve played in playoff games. I’ve had to play the majority of the snaps. I’ve played no snaps. I’ve done all the mix and range of emotions. So, there’s really no pressure,” said A.J. Dillon.

Green Bay went out and signed a pair of familiar faces this week. Adding Patrick Taylor to the 53-man roster and James Robinson to the practice squad. Both of whom have spent time in the Packers locker room this year.

Taylor was on the Patriots’ practice squad for the past six weeks, but appeared in 27 games for the Packers over the last three seasons. That includes his final game in week five against Las Vegas.

“There were no lows. I was still high, confident when I got on with the Pats. I know I can play this game at a high level. I saw the opportunity to come back here and play the game that I love,” said Patrick Taylor.

It will be a quick learning curve for Taylor as he re-acclimates himself to the Packers offense during a short week ahead of the Thanksgiving match-up with Detroit.

“I’m able to separate the Patriots playbook and the Packers playbook that I’ve known for four years. I don’t think it will be confusing to me as far as some of the play calling and things like that,” said Taylor.

Losing a contributor like Jones would shake things up for any offense. It’s something the Packers have become accustomed to with Jones missing three games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury.

“Yeah, when you have Aaron Jones out, the game plan changes a little bit, but I think the game plan will be the game plan. You know, guys will be plugged in and have to go out there and execute,” said quarterback Jordan Love.

“Next man up mentality is kind of how everyone has to approach it. We’ve got two guys who have been in our system back. Going to go out there and I’m confident in what we got,’ said Dillon.

Musgrave suffers “significant” injury

The injuries as a whole are starting to pile up on the Packers. In all there are 17 players currently listed on the injury report heading towards Thursday’s game in Detroit.

That includes rookie tight end Luke Musgrave. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky is reporting Musgrave suffered a lacerated kidney, which LaFleur told reporters required the second round pick to spend time in the hospital.

“He’s got a pretty significant injury. I think it just speaks to his toughness, because he didn’t say anything all game, and then something came up,” said LaFleur.

Musgrave came up grabbing his side after a diving catch in the third quarter of the game on Sunday. He was able to finish the contest, and later called trainer Bryan Engel about the injury.

Lafleur also told reporters they will wait and see if Musgrave will have to go on injured reserve.

