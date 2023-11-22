Ighodaro leads No. 4 Marquette to 73-59 rout of top-ranked Kansas in Maui Invitational semifinals

Marquette Golden Eagles logo
Marquette Golden Eagles logo(Marquette University)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:43 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — Oso Ighodaro had 21 points and nine rebounds as No. 4 Marquette routed No. 1 Kansas 73-59 on Tuesday night in the Maui Invitational semifinals.

The early-season clash of top-5 teams with national title hopes ended up being one-sided. The Golden Eagles (5-0) led for all but 22 seconds and were up by 17 with about seven minutes to play.

Ighodaro shot 9 of 15 from the field and scored 14 points in the second half. Chase Ross added 12 points and six rebounds, and Kam Jones scored 10.

Kevin McCullar Jr. had 24 points and eight rebounds to pace the Jayhawks (4-1). Preseason All-America center Hunter Dickinson was held to 13 points and eight boards. He entered averaging 24.3 points and 12 rebounds per game.

Marquette outscored Kansas 46-26 in the paint and scored 20 points off 18 Jayhawks turnovers.

Marquette improved to 3-11 against top-ranked teams with its first victory since beating Villanova 74-72 at home in January 2017.

Kansas was seeking a 5-0 start for the second straight year.

Marquette held a 38-28 lead at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas has no shortage of elite talent on its roster, but with several transfers — including Dickinson, who previously played at Michigan — it will take time for coach Bill Self and his staff to mesh his many pieces. KJ Adams Jr., Dajuan Harris Jr. and McCullar each received All-Big 12 honors last season. Adams was the league’s most improved player, while Harris has been Big 12 defensive player of the year each of the past two seasons.

Marquette rolled to its biggest statement win in two-plus years under coach Shaka Smart, who on Monday pointed out the program hasn’t brought in many transfers and has instead developed its own players over the years.

UP NEXT

Marquette will play for the tournament championship Wednesday against No. 2 Purdue.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies identify teen killed when deer crashed through SUV’s windshield
Fox Crossing police are looking for a man who might have information about a Lego theft
Thieves target Lego sets nationwide, local Fox Crossing store hit
Green Bay Police presence Nov. 20, 2023
Man arrested after domestic disturbance in Green Bay
Fire in Lawrence (Credit Mike Menzel)
Lawrence house fire victim says house was insured, family and pets are safe
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

The Huskers will be playing Northwestern on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Wisconsin & Pittsburgh to face off in Ireland in 2027
Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's
Steven Crowl leads Wisconsin past No. 24 Virginia 65-41 in opener at the Fort Myers Tip-Off
Wisconsin's Braelon Allen is congratulated by teammates during overtime of an NCAA college...
Braelon Allen’s 3-yard TD run in OT gets Wisconsin bowl eligible with 24-17 win against Nebraska
Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's
Providence beats Wisconsin 72-59 in the Gavitt Tipoff Games