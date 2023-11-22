“I can’t thank them enough.” Hometown Heroes honored for saving Winneconne shooting victim’s life

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WBAY) - During Tuesday evening’s Winneconne Village Board meeting, Police Chief Ben Sauriol awarded Hometown Hero plaques to those who helped save the life of Lee Halder. He was the victim in the road rage shooting incident.

“They (Marsh Family Dentistry) stopped what they were doing and they came out selflessly and rendered aid to him and because of that, he is sitting here today,” Chief Sauriol said.

Back on September 6, police said 73-year-old Donald M. Lucero of Winneconne shot Halder in Lake Winneconne Park, leaving him critically injured.

Later that day, Lucero was in a brief pursuit with police near West Bend and later died in a car crash.

“Don’t always be curious maybe because I just wanted to ask him why he did it,” Halder said. “And unfortunately, I never got the answer and I’ll never be able to get the answer.”

Halder said he pulled over to ask the driver in front of him why he break-checked him. He had no clue that man would potentially end his life.

“He asked me if I was afraid of guns and that baffled me, then basically he opened his door and started shooting,” Halder said.

Halder was shot in the left forearm and left hip, which exited his stomach. He searched for help and drove himself to Marsh Family Dentistry a few minutes down the road. Halder believed they would have the right staff of people to help him.

Dr. Christian Marsh said it was the busiest part of their busiest day of the week when he heard someone was outside his office injured and bleeding heavily.

“I got up and we all, Tina and another patient and I went outside yeah, and saw his wounds,” Marsh said. “It was pretty intense.”

Marsh said adrenaline kicked in as he and his staff took care of Halder before the paramedics arrived. One example he gave was his staff used a lab coat to tie off one of his major wounds and keep pressure on it.

“I feel like we really were able to trust each other and use each other as resources and work together in a way no one should have to work together,” Stephanie Geffers, an employee at Marsh Family Dentistry said.

Tuesday night’s meeting was the first time Halder was able to personally thank those who helped him and saved his life.

“To see him doing so well is just an amazing thing for sure,” Marsh said.

Halder said he was in the hospital for a month following the incident. He said he’s going in for surgery again on his left arm soon.

“If somebody needs a hand, give them a hand,” Halder said. “Nobody is better than anybody else. We are all the same. If you could help somebody out, more power to you because in my eyes it makes you a better person.”

