Health care workers get new resources to help abuse survivors

A free, online course helps health workers and advocates identify and support survivors
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The World Health Organization just released new resources for health workers to better support women impacted by sexual or domestic violence.

The WHO’s online learning platform is designed to help health workers and advocates identify and support survivors.

The online course is free, with six interactive sections. There are reading materials, exercises and case studies.

WHO says health workers are often the first -- sometimes only -- point of contact for millions of women and girls who experience violence.

It believes when health workers have the best tools available, they’re better able to provide important, life-saving care and support to a survivor.

The World Health Organization says almost 1 in 3 women are subjected to violence. In Wisconsin, the numbers are the same as the global impact.

It hopes these tools help to make a difference as we work to prevent it from happening in the first place.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Police presence Nov. 20, 2023
Man arrested after domestic disturbance in Green Bay
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stefan and Alexander Xiong, reportedly last seen with their...
Amber Alert canceled for two missing kids from Plover
Fox Crossing police are looking for a man who might have information about a Lego theft
Thieves target Lego sets nationwide, local Fox Crossing store hit
Hunters heading to their deer stands last year in Oconto County.
Lack of snow, warm conditions lead to 16% drop in Wisconsin opening weekend deer kill
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

Green Bay Southwest High School band director Sara Baye
Green Bay high school band director performs in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Menasha Mayor Don Merkes
Menasha mayor won’t run for re-election after 4 terms
Jeff Reiland says many hours of screen time can delay a child's language development, cognitive...
Study links screen time to lower cognitive functions
This mega-study links screen time to lower cognitive function and possibly lower impulse control
New study raises concerns about screen time