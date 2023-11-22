Health care workers get new resources to help abuse survivors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The World Health Organization just released new resources for health workers to better support women impacted by sexual or domestic violence.

The WHO’s online learning platform is designed to help health workers and advocates identify and support survivors.

The online course is free, with six interactive sections. There are reading materials, exercises and case studies.

WHO says health workers are often the first -- sometimes only -- point of contact for millions of women and girls who experience violence.

It believes when health workers have the best tools available, they’re better able to provide important, life-saving care and support to a survivor.

The World Health Organization says almost 1 in 3 women are subjected to violence. In Wisconsin, the numbers are the same as the global impact.

It hopes these tools help to make a difference as we work to prevent it from happening in the first place.

