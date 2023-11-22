Green Bay high school band director performs in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local high school band director is preparing to represent our area in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Sara Baye, from Green Bay Southwest High School, joins an exclusive group of band directors performing in Times Square in New York City.

The band directors marching band also performed at the 9/11 memorial in New York to pay tribute to victims of terrorism.

Action 2 News first met Sara when she joined the Saluting America band directors project to march in the Rose Parade two years ago. She says she can’t wait to represent her students’ hard work in the Thanksgiving Day parade.

“Music is so important because it’s the identity of a lot of our students, so not just to recognize the band directors but to recognize how important it is for so many kids. I think that’s the main thing,” Baye said.

She’s spending the week rehearsing six pieces in the Big Apple with 407 other band directors from around the country.

“Just to have a week to rehearse and talk to them about how do they run their ensembles, how do they do their day-to-day classes, and then to perform with this whole group of professionals is amazing,” Baye said.

If you watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV, the band directors are marching near the Snoopy balloon early in the lineup.

