Green Bay high school band director performs in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Sara Baye from Green Bay Southwest High School joins an exclusive group of band directors in New York City
By Emily Roberts
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local high school band director is preparing to represent our area in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Sara Baye, from Green Bay Southwest High School, joins an exclusive group of band directors performing in Times Square in New York City.

The band directors marching band also performed at the 9/11 memorial in New York to pay tribute to victims of terrorism.

Action 2 News first met Sara when she joined the Saluting America band directors project to march in the Rose Parade two years ago. She says she can’t wait to represent her students’ hard work in the Thanksgiving Day parade.

“Music is so important because it’s the identity of a lot of our students, so not just to recognize the band directors but to recognize how important it is for so many kids. I think that’s the main thing,” Baye said.

She’s spending the week rehearsing six pieces in the Big Apple with 407 other band directors from around the country.

“Just to have a week to rehearse and talk to them about how do they run their ensembles, how do they do their day-to-day classes, and then to perform with this whole group of professionals is amazing,” Baye said.

If you watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV, the band directors are marching near the Snoopy balloon early in the lineup.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Police presence Nov. 20, 2023
Man arrested after domestic disturbance in Green Bay
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stefan and Alexander Xiong, reportedly last seen with their...
Amber Alert canceled for two missing kids from Plover
Fox Crossing police are looking for a man who might have information about a Lego theft
Thieves target Lego sets nationwide, local Fox Crossing store hit
Hunters heading to their deer stands last year in Oconto County.
Lack of snow, warm conditions lead to 16% drop in Wisconsin opening weekend deer kill
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

Volunteers pack meals for the ecumenical Thanksgiving dinner at Lambeau Field
Volunteers pack Lambeau Field Thanksgiving dinner meals
Santa in the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade
Thousands pack downtown Appleton for Christmas parade
Black Friday
How to get what you want for Black Friday
Airline ticket counters at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport
Record travel expected this Thanksgiving week
Hospital emergency room sign
Ho ho no: Holiday safety hazards