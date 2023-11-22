Gov. Evers grants 82 more pardons, bringing total to 1,111

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers announced today that he has granted another 82 pardons, bringing his total number of pardons granted to 1,111.

“It continues to be a privilege to hear about individuals’ lives, work, and what they have done to overcome their past mistakes and build positive, rewarding lives for themselves and their families,” said Gov. Evers.

The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores rights lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not expunge court records.

The list of pardon recipients is available here.

