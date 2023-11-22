GOOD TRAVEL WEATHER THROUGH THANKSGIVING

Today is a busy travel day for many folks. Thankfully, our weather looks quiet for those getting behind the wheel or catching a flight. Skies will be mostly, then partly sunny. Our temperatures will also be seasonable for this time of year. Look for highs mainly in the lower half of the 40s.

There is a quick moving “Alberta Clipper” disturbance moving through Wisconsin tonight. It doesn’t have much moisture to work with... So, other than some passing clouds tonight, we’ll stay dry. However, this weathermaker will bring us colder weather for Thanksgiving and beyond, as our highs fall back into the 30s.

Our peaceful weather conditions will continue through Saturday. Then, we’re expecting a disturbance to move through the region. While the exact track of this storm system isn’t certain right now, we are expecting a CHANCE of snow showers Sunday morning. Early indications suggest up to an inch of snow is possible somewhere across the area. It might be enough snow to create slippery roads for those returning home from the long holiday weekend... Sunday’s severe weather outlook is LOW.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: NW/N 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. More clouds late. Cool, dry and brisk. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Staying dry. LOW: 30

THANKSGIVING: Mostly sunny. A bit blustery. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 39 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Colder, but less wind. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Plenty of clouds, but probably dry. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: A chance of morning snow showers, then some sun. Blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Blustery again. HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and blustery. Maybe a few flakes? HIGH: 32

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.