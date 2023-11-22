GOOD TRAVEL WEATHER THROUGH THANKSGIVING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Today is a busy travel day for many folks. Thankfully, our weather looks quiet for those getting behind the wheel or catching a flight.
By Steve Beylon
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Today is a busy travel day for many folks. Thankfully, our weather is quiet for those getting behind the wheel or catching a flight. Skies will be mostly, then partly sunny this afternoon. Our temperatures are also seasonable for this time of year, with highs mainly in the lower half of the 40s.

A quick moving “Alberta Clipper” disturbance will move through Wisconsin tonight. It doesn’t have much moisture to work with... So, other than some passing clouds, we’ll stay dry. However, this weathermaker will bring us colder weather for Thanksgiving and beyond, as our highs fall back into the 30s.

Our peaceful weather conditions will continue through Saturday. Then, we’re expecting a disturbance to move through the region. While the exact track of this storm system isn’t certain right now, we are expecting a CHANCE of snow showers Sunday morning. Early indications suggest up to an inch of snow is possible somewhere across the area. It might be enough snow to create slippery roads for those returning home from the long holiday weekend... Sunday’s severe weather outlook is LOW.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SW 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: NW/N 10-15+ MPH

AFTERNOON: Mostly, then partly sunny. Cool, dry and brisk. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Staying dry. LOW: 30

THANKSGIVING: Mostly sunny. A bit blustery. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 39 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Colder, but less wind. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Plenty of clouds, but probably dry. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: A chance of morning snow showers, then some sun. Blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Blustery again. HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and blustery. Maybe a few flakes? HIGH: 32

