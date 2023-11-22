Fond du Lac man convicted in fatal drug overdose in North Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man faces up to 45 years in prison for providing drugs involved in an overdose death in North Fond du Lac a year ago.

After a six-day jury trial, Eugene Jackson was convicted of being party to the crime of first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of being party to the crime of manufacturing or delivering less than 10 grams of fentanyl, the district attorney said.

The case involved the death of Jorge Santos-Ron, who was 25 when police were called to a house on Gaslight Dr. about a man who looked dead in a car in the driveway.

Police were familiar with the victim and knew he used drugs, and they were familiar with the address where he was found because of drug activity. An autopsy showed he died from toxic levels of bromazolam, cocaine and fentanyl.

Drugs in the car tested positive for heroin, fentanyl and ANPP, which is related to fentanyl. Text messages on Santos-Ron’s phone showed he was dealing drugs for Eugene “Gino” Jackson. The Lake Winnebago Area MEG Unit had already made undercover drug buys from Jackson twice in the two months before the death.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney says Jackson could get another 25 years under extended supervision in addition to prison. A date for his sentencing wasn’t immediately set.

Toney said Jackson has an extensive criminal record “starting in Illinois and progressing into Wisconsin.”

“Fentanyl continues to destroy families and wreak havoc in our communities, and we will continue to hold those accountable that pedal poison in our community. As we approach Thanksgiving, I hope anyone experiencing the challenges of addiction can use this as a wakeup call to seek any available treatment,” Toney wrote in a statement following the conviction.

