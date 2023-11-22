Experts warn not to worry about reports of Christmas tree shortage

Christmas tree farms are expecting next week to be the busiest of the season.
By Emily Reilly
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Christmas tree farms are expecting next week to be the busiest of the season. There are some reports of a national Christmas tree shortage. However, there’s no need for panic, according to experts.

Jill Sidebottom from the National Christmas Tree Association says it’s the wholesalers looking to buy hundreds of trees who are finding occasional trouble.

“I’ve spoken with growers and other folks talking about people that retail trees at tree lots or fundraisers,” said Sidebottom. " They’re continuing to have problems getting trees in some instances. So, that’s a different sort of consumer than just you going out and purchasing a tree.”

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, said in part quote “Since Wisconsin is 4th in the nation for Christmas tree production, factors such as severe Canadian wildfires would not likely impact us importing product.”

Local cut-and-choose Christmas farms like Whispering Pines in Oconto say they have more than enough trees.

“People are surprised at the vast number of trees and the variety and sizes.. it becomes a family tradition,” said Megan Yeska, one of the owners of the tree farm.

Yeska says she’s aware of wholesale farms in different areas of the US experiencing supply issues.

“If you want 400 Christmas trees of various sizes, that’s where we have people running into trouble sometimes,” said Yeska.

Yeska says they’re excited to welcome folks looking for the perfect Christmas tree. There’s also Christmas tree locator feature from the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Association here.

