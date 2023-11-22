Door County real estate developer charged with 10 counts of child pornography

BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - Brian Bonovich, a real estate owner and developer in Door County is facing 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography after police executed a search warrant at his house on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Using a torrent-monitoring website, an officer of the Sturgeon Bay Police Department found that Brian Bonovich of Baileys Harbor in Door County was searching for and downloading child abuse materials (CAM) on his personal computer, according to court documents. A search warrant found over 70 CAM images and videos showing preteen to infant children, the criminal complaint says.

Each Felony D count that Bonovich faces carries a maximum of 25 years in prison. His bond was set at $7,500 and he has been barred from any unsupervised contact with minors, as well as forced to surrender his passport.

Bonovich will be back in court on Feb. 16, 2024.

