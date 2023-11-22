3-time All Pro linebacker gives away turkeys just after being cut by the Colts

Leonard joined the Colts as a rookie in 2018. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named an All-Pro linebacker three times.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – Just hours after being waived by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, linebacker Shaquille Leonard made an appearance at his annual Thanksgiving giveaway at a church in Indianapolis, where he gave away hundreds of turkeys and side dishes.

Leonard joined the Colts as a rookie in 2018. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named an All-Pro linebacker three times.

He only played in three games last season due to injuries.

“I just wish it would have went a little different. I felt like I gave a lot to this community, gave a lot to the team. I gave a lot to the organization,” Leonard said.

He continued, “I just felt like I gave, I just feel like I should have been there through the end, I guess. You know, I think that’s one thing that I’m most hurt about. I wouldn’t mind, you know, if I had to take a back seat role or whatever the case, I just felt like I left them boys out to dry.”

Leonard said goodbye to Indianapolis on social media, sharing his love for the city and his regrets for never bringing a trophy to the area.

Colts owner Jim Irsay said they’re incredibly grateful for his contributions to the team and the city over the past six seasons.

