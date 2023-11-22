3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Wine hangovers

Do you enjoy a little wine with your Thanksgiving dinner?
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Do you enjoy a little wine with your Thanksgiving dinner?

Scientists now understand better why red wine gives some people a headache. Ironically, it’s because one of the healthier substances in the wine.

So settle down with a good merlot (or a pinot noir, if that’s your taste) for 3 Brilliant Minutes with Brad Spakowitz.

Plus, Brad has an update on the astronauts’ toolbox floating outside the International Space Station, a local viewer who was excited to see it, and tips for seeing it yourself when it passes overhead again Thursday evening.

