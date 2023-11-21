Wisconsin & PIttsburgh to face off in Ireland in 2027

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Badgers football program will play on international soil for the second time ever when they face Pittsburgh in Ireland in 2027.

The August 28, 2027 meeting at Aviva Stadium in Dublin will be Pittsburgh’s home-half of a two-game series between the Badgers and Panthers. Pittsburgh is set to visit Camp Randall the year before.

“It’s exciting for our student-athletes, their families and our fans who will be able to have such a unique experience,” director of athletics Chris McIntosh said in a release from the university. “We talk all the time about the opportunities available to the student-athletes at Wisconsin and this is another example. Visiting another country and playing a quality opponent will be memorable for all involved and we are looking forward to it!”

The Badgers last overseas game was against Michigan State in Tokyo, Japan back in 1993 with Wisconsin earning a 41-20 win in the Coca-Cola Bowl. A couple months later, that team went on to win the Rose Bowl over UCLA.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.