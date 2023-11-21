West Allis Police search for missing man who left group home

A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for 69-year-old man, Julian Ramirez.
A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for 69-year-old man, Julian Ramirez.(Wisconsin Silver Alert)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for 69-year-old man, Julian Ramirez.

Police said Ramirez left his group home on foot and has dementia. He was last seen at around 11 a.m. on the 1400 block of S 75th St in West Allis.

He was last seen wearing a royal blue or purple jacket, gray hoodie, black jogging pants and black house slippers.

His eyes are brown and has partially gray short hair.

