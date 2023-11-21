Teen charged in connection to Erb Park shooting will stay in adult court

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged in connection to a shooting at Erb Park this summer will stay in adult court.

Police arrested 16-year-old Cashmere Williams after the shooting in July. A hearing today was set to discuss moving him to juvenile court, but according to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office, it was determined that Williams will stay in adult court.

Court documents say surveillance video showed a person matching his description walk up behind a person at the park and shoot at them.

He is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide which carries up to a 60-year sentence if convicted. The jury trial dates have not yet been set.

His bond had previously been set at $750,000.

