RAIN AND WET SNOW POSSIBLE TUESDAY MORNING

Clouds will thicken tonight as our next weathermaker approaches. This storm system will bring us rain showers initially with some wet snow mixing in by sunrise Tuesday. A brisk east wind continues tonight and that along with the cloud cover should help keep temperatures from falling too quickly overnight. Temperatures will settle into the mid 30s around the Fox Valley... cold enough to allow some wet snowflakes to mix in at times. If there are some bursts of steadier snow, some untreated roads may turn slippery for a time. But, our temperatures will stay above freezing, so most of the wet snow will melt on contact. We’re only getting a glancing blow from this storm, so most of the light rain and wet roads will be SOUTHEAST of Green Bay. The showers will be gone Tuesday afternoon, as some sun returns.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday evening for the Appleton Christmas Parade. Temperatures will be in the upper-half of the 30s for the parade after highs around 40° during the afternoon. A brisk north wind will drop wind chills into the upper 20s. Those temperatures are reasonable for this time of year. After Tuesday morning, the forecast looks dry locally through Thanksgiving. That’s good news for any regional holiday travel. As we get closer to Thanksgiving, it is going to turn colder. Highs this week will fall from the 40s, down into the 30s. There might be a chance of light snow heading our way Sunday, but this far out, it is not set in stone... Keep informed in the days ahead!

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NE/N 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Late-night showers, mixed with wet snow... especially SOUTH. LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Early showers with wet flakes. Cloudy, then some afternoon sun. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. Brisk again. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 40 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Clouds increase with less wind. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with some spotty light snow possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Seasonably cool with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 33

