RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS ENDING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A storm system passing through the Ohio Valley brushed east-central Wisconsin with rain and snow this morning. With temperatures above freezing, most of the wet snow melted as it fell, or made contact with the ground. However, some folks near the south end of Lake Winnebago, saw slushy accumulations (up to 1″) on grassy surfaces.

The afternoon looks drier with perhaps a brief interval of sunshine. However, north winds will be brisk, and hold our high temperatures in the low to middle 40s. Temperatures will be in the upper-half of the 30s for this evening’s Appleton Christmas Parade. With that north breeze, our wind chill will be closer to 30 degrees. As long as folks dress warmly, they should comfortably enjoy tonight’s holiday fun. Our skies will be turning mostly cloudy with only a TINY chance of a shower.

Otherwise, the travel weather heading into Thanksgiving is looking good. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny over the next couple days. A stronger cold front will pass through the area tomorrow night, causing colder weather to arrive late in the week. Highs on Thanksgiving will be near 40 degrees, but “Black Friday” and into the weekend will be in the low to middle 30s.

We’re also keeping an eye on a weathermaker arriving on Sunday... A quick-moving cold front may bring us light accumulating snow. It may be just enough snow to make travel a little slippery towards the end of the weekend... Stay tuned.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: N 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W/SW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Rain and snow ends. Clouds, with some late sun. Brisk north winds. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Maybe an evening shower? Clearing skies late. LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably cool and brisk. Clouds at night. HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy. A bit breezy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Bright sunshine. Colder with less wind. HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy. Probably dry. HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Cloudy with light snow. Some afternoon wintry mix. Turning breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 33

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies identify teen killed when deer crashed through SUV’s windshield
Fox Crossing police are looking for a man who might have information about a Lego theft
Thieves target Lego sets nationwide, local Fox Crossing store hit
Fire in Lawrence (Credit Mike Menzel)
Lawrence house fire victim says house was insured, family and pets are safe
Green Bay Police presence Nov. 20, 2023
Man arrested after domestic disturbance in Green Bay
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years

Latest News

First Alert Weather
MORNING SHOWERS & WET SNOWFLAKES
First Alert Weather
RAIN AND WET SNOW POSSIBLE TUESDAY MORNING
Snow will likely melt on contact, then a quiet holiday week is in store
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and snow overnight
First Alert Weather
CLOUDS TODAY... LATE-NIGHT SHOWERS & WET SNOWFLAKES