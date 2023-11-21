QUIET & SEASONABLE HEADING INTO THANKSGIVING

Although we managed to get into some late-day sunshine, clouds will fill back in this evening for a time. Temperatures will drop quickly under the clear skies and then level off or even rise a few degrees as the clouds return. During the early morning hours of Wednesday, skies should clear out for good and lows will settle into the middle and upper 20s. A brisk wind continues around 10 mph... so wind chills will be closer to 20° in the morning.

The travel weather heading into Thanksgiving is looking good both locally and regionally. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny over the next couple days. A stronger cold front will pass through the area tomorrow night, causing colder weather to arrive late in the week. Highs on Thanksgiving will be near 40 degrees, but “Black Friday” and into the weekend will be in the low to middle 30s. Highs clouds will increase late Wednesday, but aside from the temperature drop, there will be little fan fare with this passing front.

We’re keeping a closer eye on a weathermaker set to arrive on Sunday. A quick-moving cold front may bring us light accumulating snow. It may be just enough snow to make travel a little slippery towards the end of the weekend... stay tuned for updates.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W/SW 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: NW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy, clearing skies late. LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing afternoon clouds. Brisk but seasonable. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

THANKSGIVING: Blustery with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 40 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Bright sunshine. Colder with less wind. HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy, but slightly milder. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Cloudy with light snow. Some afternoon wintry mix. Turning breezy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and a little cooler. HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Turning mostly cloudy with spotty flakes possible. HIGH: 31

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.