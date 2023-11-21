Police presence on South Broadway Street in Green Bay

Multiple police squad cars are on the scene in a Green Bay neighborhood.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The road on South Broadway Street reopened around 10:30 p.m. Monday after multiple police squad cars were on the scene in a Green Bay neighborhood.

Police were on the scene mainly between 9th and 8th Street along South Broadway. According to our news staff on the scene, there were at least 6 police cars on scene.

Police were seen approaching a house and officers appear to have someone in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

