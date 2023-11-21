Mulva Cultural Center to open its doors in early December

Artist's rendering of the Mulva Cultural Center in De Pere
Artist's rendering of the Mulva Cultural Center in De Pere(Skidmore, Owings & Merrill)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Mulva Cultural Center announced Tuesday that it will officially open its doors early next month.

The $100 million, 75,000 sq. ft. world-class cultural facility in historic downtown De Pere will open its doors to members on Monday, Dec. 4, with the public opening on Friday, Dec. 8.

Those with memberships to the Center will have an exclusive opportunity to see the opening exhibits: “Ladies and Gentlemen….The Beatles!” along with “And the GRAMMY® Goes To….” starting Monday, Dec. 4 and running through Thursday, Dec. 7. All levels of membership include at least two complementary tickets to major exhibits. Members must register for a ticketed time to enter the exhibit hall.

On Friday, Dec. 8, the exhibits will open to the public, as well as to the members, and will be on display through Jan. 21, 2024. Timed entrance tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for military members (active duty and Veterans) and seniors, and $15 for children ages 6-17 years old and can be purchased online. Admission for children 5 and under is free. Hours for the exhibition hall and the Mulva Cultural Center’s restaurant, Savour on Broadway, both the membership preview week and the public opening will be:

  • Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Sunday: Noon – 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday: Closed

All exhibits in the exhibition hall will require a ticket for timed entry. Atrium exhibits will be free for all visitors. Films in the Auditorium will generally be $5 per person with visitors 5 years old and under free. Those exhibits, along with Auditorium films, will be announced in the coming weeks.

