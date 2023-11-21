MORNING SHOWERS & WET SNOWFLAKES

A storm system passing through the Ohio Valley is brushing east-central Wisconsin with some morning rain and snow. Since our temperatures are above freezing, most of the wet snow is melting as it falls, or makes contact with the ground. The roads will be wet for your morning commute, with only isolated slick spots. Look for this rain-snow mix to wrap up by the lakeshore during the midday hours.

The afternoon looks drier with perhaps a brief interval sunshine. However, north winds will be brisk, and hold our high temperatures in the low to middle 40s. Temperatures will be in the upper-half of the 30s for this evening’s Appleton Christmas Parade. With that north breeze, our wind chill will be closer to 30 degrees. As long as folks dress warmly, they should comfortably enjoy tonight’s holiday fun. Our skies will be turning mostly cloudy with only a TINY chance of a shower.

Otherwise, the travel weather heading into Thanksgiving is looking good. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny over the next couple days. A stronger cold front will pass through the area tomorrow night, causing colder weather to arrive late in the week. Highs on Thanksgiving will be near 40 degrees, but “Black Friday” and into the weekend will be in the low to middle 30s.

We’re also keeping an eye on a weathermaker arriving on Sunday... A quick-moving cold front may bring us light accumulating snow. It may be just enough snow to make travel a little slippery towards the end of the weekend... Stay tuned.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/N 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W/SW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Morning showers, mixed with wet snow. Some late sun. Brisk north winds. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Maybe an evening shower? Clearing skies late. LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably cool and brisk. Clouds at night. HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy. A bit breezy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Bright sunshine. Colder with less wind. HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy. Probably dry. HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Cloudy with light snow. Some afternoon wintry mix. Turning breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 33

