More dogs experiencing THC poisoning as states continue to legalize use

Vets are seeing more dogs experiencing THC toxicity as states legalize marijuana.
By Tisha Powell and Stacy Wimmer
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dog owners know their pets love to nose around, but that nosiness is becoming a problem in states with legalized marijuana.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, more dogs are getting sick after eating pot products that have been dropped on the ground.

That’s because dogs process THC, the substance that makes humans high, differently.

InvestigateTV+ examines this growing danger for dog owners, and what you can do to keep your pet safe. Watch the full story in the video at the top of the page.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL EPISODE OF InvestigateTV+ INCLUDING THIS STORY

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Iriarte
Missing kayaker identified as Lake Butte des Morts search continues
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Hortonia crash
Two people hurt after Saturday crash in the Town of Hortonia
Parade for Green Bay boy, Gavyn Joslin, battling cancer
Green Bay 7th-grader loses cancer battle; counselors at school
Appleton shooting on College Ave.
Appleton Police Investigating Shooting in downtown