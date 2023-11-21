Letters to Santa: USPS starts Operation Santa to get letters to the North Pole

USPS helps Santa answer kids' letters via Operation Santa.
USPS helps Santa answer kids' letters via Operation Santa.(CNN, USPS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You better watch out and you better not cry - Operation Santa is underway at the U.S. Postal Service!

This year’s Thanksgiving week marks the earliest kickoff ever for the 111-year-old program.

It helps ensure children’s letters to Santa make it to elves and human helpers who assist with gifts.

To participate, kids will need to use their full name, a return address, a stamp and Santa’s correct address.

The postal service says Santa’s address is 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 8888.

You can also help Santa and his elves fulfill a child’s wishes by adopting a letter! Check out the USPS website for more information.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies identify teen killed when deer crashed through SUV’s windshield
Fox Crossing police are looking for a man who might have information about a Lego theft
Thieves target Lego sets nationwide, local Fox Crossing store hit
Fire in Lawrence (Credit Mike Menzel)
Lawrence house fire victim says house was insured, family and pets are safe
Green Bay Police presence Nov. 20, 2023
Man arrested after domestic disturbance in Green Bay
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years

Latest News

A man known locally as Mr. Steve is still delivering free meals after he originally came up...
Man starts up food truck to offer free food to people in need
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth...
Alabama inmate asks judge to block first nitrogen gas execution
A local college makes a groundbreaking discovery that could help fight bacterial infections.
Health experts urge proper use of antibiotics amidst awareness week
Health experts urge proper use of antibiotics amidst awareness week
Health experts urge proper use of antibiotics amidst awareness week
The Wisconsin Supreme Court listens to arguments from Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General...
Democrats urge Wisconsin Supreme Court to overturn Republican-drawn legislative maps