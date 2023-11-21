Invasive species scales back annual holiday tradition in Oconto Falls

Oconto Falls, Wis. (WBAY) - An invasive species is causing an annual holiday tradition in Oconto Falls to be a little less merry and bright this year.

“I think mainly this started probably about three years ago,” said Peter Wills, Oconto Falls City Administrator. “But really we saw two years ago that all of a sudden most of our trees started to get attacked. And so this last year, right after kind of the spring season, we ended up removing probably over 46 trees.”

The Wisconsin DNR advised destroying any ash trees impacted by the invasive emerald ash borer in order to prevent the spread of the pest and the safety hazards it may cause.

“They’re doing the right thing in removing the trees early because it actually gets more dangerous and more expensive to remove these trees the longer you wait,” said Mike Hillstrom, a Forest Health Specialist at the Wisconsin DNR.

The Oconto Falls Lioness Club, which hosts the annual ‘Avenue of Lights’ lighting ceremony, says they tried to replace empty areas with fake trees, but it’s an unsustainable solution. While it’s disappointing for many, Oconto Falls received a grant from the DNR to re-plant some of the trees over the next two years. City administrators say they’re diversifying the types of new trees they’re re-planting.

While the ‘Avenue of Lights’ event may look different this year, organizers hope it will still bring community members lots of holiday joy.

“I think it really brings everyone together. I’m sure we’re still going to have a really nice crowd here,” said Wills.

The Avenue of Lights event is at 6 pm this Saturday on East Side Beach in Oconto Falls and runs for about an hour.

