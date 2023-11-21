Here’s a list of free Thanksgiving meals offered to the local community in 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Just like in past years, multiple organizations are offering free Thanksgiving meals this year. While the meals are free, some may require reservations or calling ahead if it’s carry-out.

If you know an organization that can be added to the list, feel free to email news@wbay.com

A large portion of information from this list came from 211 Wisconsin.

--

Christ the Rock Community Church

All meals will be delivered on Thanksgiving Day between 9:00am-11:00pm. Dine -In at the Grand Meridian from 12-2pm |

How to Apply: Call 920-730-8383 to reserve delivery by November 17th or online at https://www.christtherock.org/thanksgiving

W6254 U.S. 10, Menasha WI, 54952

--

Two Rivers Senior Center

Thanksgiving Day 2023 Service: Provides a free Thanksgiving Day community dinner. All are welcome.

Call 920-793-5596 for dinner reservations, and for transportation within Two Rivers city limits. Transportation for anyone except for children in car seats. No carry outs.

1520 17th Street, Two Rivers WI, 54241

--

Hillside Assembly of God Gillett Thanksgiving Dinner

NOVEMBER 22

3:30 pm – 6:30 pm

5890 WI-22

Gillett, WI 54124

--

Father Carr’s Thanksgiving Day Dinner

Offering a Thanksgiving Day dinner November 23rd starting at 12pm at Father Carr’s Place 2B no reservations needed. Delivery from 10:30am-12pm Please order ahead for delivery-no cut off day for deliveries. DELIVERIES WITHIN OSHKOSH ONLY.

1062 North Koeller Street, Oshkosh WI, 54902

920-231-2378

--

United Way Manitowoc County

Click here to learn more.

The Hunger Coalition of Manitowoc County, in partnership with Hope Community Church, is hosting its 3rd annual Thanksgiving Community Meal on Thursday, November 23.

This free holiday meal is offered to all Manitowoc County residents.

To-go meals can be picked up between 10:30-11:30 am. Dine-in meals will be served at Noon-1:30pm.

Meals are by reservation only. Call United Way Manitowoc County at (920) 682-8888 to reserve your meal. (There is a limited number of meals available.)

--

Saint Michael Church

8883 Forest View Road, Kewaskum WI, 53040

St Michael’s Church is one of three locations for the annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner sponsored by Washington County community members. The event provides a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Thursday 11am-1pm.

262-388-9710

--

Saint Mary Parish

406 Jefferson Street, West Bend WI, 53090

Thursday 11am-1pm.

Saint Mary Parish is one of three locations for the annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner sponsored by Washington County community members.

262-689-8615

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.