Gun deer hunt harvest, number of hunters down

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five days remain for the Wisconsin gun deer season and hunters need to pick up the pace.

The DNR released preliminary numbers from opening weekend and they are down from last year and 10% below the 5-year average.

The gun deer season is a critical part of the DNR’s deer management program, and while the harvest numbers are down this year the number of hunters continues to decrease as well.

We are joined in the video above by Jeff Pritzl, DNR Deer Program Specialist, who discusses the issue in more detail.

