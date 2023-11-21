DNR releases numbers from opening weekend of 2023 gun deer season

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released new numbers Tuesday of the opening weekend for the 2023 gun deer season.

According to the DNR, preliminary figures indicate the number of deer hunters in Wisconsin slightly decreased compared to 2022.

As of midnight Sunday, Nov. 19, sales for gun, bow, crossbow, sports, and conservation patron licenses reached 774,369. Of that total, 421,525 were for gun privileges only. The year-to-date sales for all deer licenses are down 0.61% from the same time last year.

The DNR says the number of conservation patron licenses sold to date in 2023 is 1.5% higher than conservation patron licenses sold in 2022.

Of the total licenses sold, 65% were sold online, and 35% were sold in-person by DNR license agents and DNR service centers, which includes private businesses across the state.

Final license sales figures will be available in January.

In total, the DNR says hunters registered 92,050 deer statewide during the opening weekend of the 2023 gun deer hunt, compared to 103,623 registered for the same period in 2022. This is a 16% decrease from 2022 and 10% below the 5-year average. A majority of the decrease was due to a decline in antlerless deer harvest, but that usually picks up over the second half of the season, the DNR says.

A total of 51,870 bucks were registered on opening weekend, compared to 56,638 in 2022. The DNR says this is a 13% decrease over 2022.

All harvested deer must be registered electronically by 5 p.m. the day after the deer is recovered.

Hunters have three options to register their deer:

Proper registration provides accurate harvest data for DNR wildlife managers and County Deer Advisory Councils for the management of deer in Wisconsin.

The DNR also reported two incidents of gun injuries over the weekend. One was in Forest County, Argonne Township, where a man accidentally shot himself in the foot on Saturday. The DNR says the victim was walking to his tree stand on public property and adjusted his rifle sling when he accidentally pulled the trigger. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The other incident involved a woman who was shot while walking her dog in Adams County, Big Flatts Township on Sunday morning. The DNR says a 62-year-old man shot once at a dog, which he believed was an antlerless deer on private property. The 47-year-old woman victim who was walking that dog was shot in her abdomen. The victim was transported via Med Flight for her injuries. The investigation, and whether the man will face any charges, is still ongoing.

Comparatively, during the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season, the DNR reported six firearm-involved hunting incidents. Of those incidents, three were self-inflicted gunshots.

Conservation wardens remind all hunters to always follow and practice the four main rules of firearm safety, otherwise known as the TAB-K formula:

T - Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

A - Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.

B - Be certain of your target, what’s before it, and what’s beyond it.

K - Keep your finger outside your trigger guard until you are safe to shoot.

DNR VIOLATION HOTLINE: Anyone with information regarding natural resource violations may confidentially report by calling or texting: 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Trained staff relay the information to conservation wardens. File a report online.

