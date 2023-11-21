Amber Alert issued for two missing kids from Plover

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WBAY) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two kids missing from the Stevens Point area.

Officials say 7-year-old Alexander Xiong and 9-year-old Stefan Xiong reportedly left Plover with their father around 8:30 Monday morning.

Alexander is 3′5″ tall with black hair and brown eyes and weighs 85 pounds.

Stefan is 3′10″ tall with black hair and brown eyes and weights 130 pounds. Officials say he is autistic and non-verbal.

Their father, 41-year-old Yiemen Xiong, is driving a gold 2010 Toyota Sienna minivan with a Wisconsin license plate 740-XTN

It’s not known where they were headed but the van was reportedly last seen in Clinton, Iowa around 4:15 Monday afternoon. Yiemen Xiong also has ties to Marathon and Columbia counties in Wisconsin.

If you have any information on the location of the three, you are asked to contact the Plover police department at (715)346-1400.

