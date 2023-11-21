Amber Alert canceled for two missing kids from Plover

UPDATE: Police say the kids and adult were found safe in Iowa
Officials say 7-year-old Alexander Xiong and 9-year-old Stefan Xiong reportedly left Plover with their father around 8:30 Monday morning.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE (9:52 am): Officials said “children and suspect were found safe in Iowa.”

ORIGINAL STORY: An Amber Alert has been issued for two kids missing from the Stevens Point area.

Alexander is 3′5″ tall with black hair and brown eyes and weighs 85 pounds.

Stefan is 3′10″ tall with black hair and brown eyes and weights 130 pounds. Officials say he is autistic and non-verbal.

Their father, 41-year-old Yiemen Xiong, is driving a gold 2010 Toyota Sienna minivan with a Wisconsin license plate 740-XTN

It’s not known where they were headed but the van was reportedly last seen in Clinton, Iowa around 4:15 Monday afternoon. Yiemen Xiong also has ties to Marathon and Columbia counties in Wisconsin.

If you have any information on the location of the three, you are asked to contact the Plover police department at (715)346-1400.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Stefan and Alexander Xiong, reportedly last seen with their father in Plover.(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)

