Two arrested after attempted homicide in Ripon, including victim

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ripon police say a man who was stabbed and beaten and the man accused of trying to kill him are both in custody following their fight over the weekend.

Police were called about a violent disturbance on the 700-block shortly after 4:30 Saturday morning. Officers found a 45-year-old and 35-year-old fighting and separated them.

Police say the older man came to the victim’s home, where they got into a fight. The 35-year-old had been stabbed once in the abdomen and beaten several times in the head with a pipe. Police said there was significant bleeding from his head.

Both men were taken to a hospital for injuries before going to the Fond du Lac County jail.

Police are seeking a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide against the 45-year-old.

The 35-year-old was taken into custody for two outstanding warrants.

The men aren’t being identified since they aren’t formally charged. Police didn’t say what their dispute was about.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.