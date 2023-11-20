Two arrested after attempted homicide in Ripon, including victim

Ripon Police Department squad car
Ripon Police Department squad car
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ripon police say a man who was stabbed and beaten and the man accused of trying to kill him are both in custody following their fight over the weekend.

Police were called about a violent disturbance on the 700-block shortly after 4:30 Saturday morning. Officers found a 45-year-old and 35-year-old fighting and separated them.

Police say the older man came to the victim’s home, where they got into a fight. The 35-year-old had been stabbed once in the abdomen and beaten several times in the head with a pipe. Police said there was significant bleeding from his head.

Both men were taken to a hospital for injuries before going to the Fond du Lac County jail.

Police are seeking a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide against the 45-year-old.

The 35-year-old was taken into custody for two outstanding warrants.

The men aren’t being identified since they aren’t formally charged. Police didn’t say what their dispute was about.

